Citroen Basalt mileage revealed ahead of launch

The Basalt will be offered with two engine options

Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Earlier this week, Citroen unveiled the production-ready Basalt coupe-SUV ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Simultaneously, the carmaker also announced key specifications and features of the car.

Under the hood, the new Basalt will be available with two engine options. The first is a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor producing 80bhp and 115Nm of torque, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. The second offering is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 109bhp. The transmission options, which are six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units, develop 190Nm and 205Nm, respectively.

The following are the version-wise mileage figures of the Citroen Basalt:

Variant Gearbox Mileage 1.2 NA 5MT 18kmpl 1.2 Turbo 6MT 19.5kmpl 1.2 Turbo 6AT 18.7kmpl

Key feature highlights of the 2024 Citroen Basalt include LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound taillights, rear AC vents, adjustable thigh support for the second-row occupants, 10.25-inch touchscreen system with wireless connectivity, six airbags as standard, and automatic climate control.