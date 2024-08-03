CarWale
    AD

    Citroen Basalt mileage revealed ahead of launch

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,785 Views
    Citroen Basalt mileage revealed ahead of launch
    • The Basalt will be offered with two engine options
    • Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    Earlier this week, Citroen unveiled the production-ready Basalt coupe-SUV ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Simultaneously, the carmaker also announced key specifications and features of the car.

    Citroen Basalt Front View

    Under the hood, the new Basalt will be available with two engine options. The first is a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor producing 80bhp and 115Nm of torque, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. The second offering is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 109bhp. The transmission options, which are six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units, develop 190Nm and 205Nm, respectively.

    Citroen Basalt Right Rear Three Quarter

    The following are the version-wise mileage figures of the Citroen Basalt:

    VariantGearboxMileage
    1.2 NA5MT18kmpl
    1.2 Turbo6MT19.5kmpl
    1.2 Turbo 6AT18.7kmpl
    Citroen Basalt Dashboard

    Key feature highlights of the 2024 Citroen Basalt include LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound taillights, rear AC vents, adjustable thigh support for the second-row occupants, 10.25-inch touchscreen system with wireless connectivity, six airbags as standard, and automatic climate control.

    Citroen Basalt Image
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen C3 hatchback updated with more features
     Next 
    Tata Safari and Harrier attract massive discounts in August 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen Basalt Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV
    Rs. 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th AUG
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 14.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Rs. 4.57 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 1.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet
    Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet
    Rs. 1.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th AUG
    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV
    Rs. 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th AUG
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    Rs. 49.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1st AUG
    Maserati Grecale
    Maserati Grecale
    Rs. 1.31 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th JUL
    MINI Countryman Electric
    MINI Countryman Electric
    Rs. 54.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Aug 2024
    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach
    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

    Rs. 3.05 - 3.75 CroreEstimated Price

    5th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    13th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen Basalt Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.34 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.59 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.04 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.34 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.56 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.78 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.24 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.77 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen Basalt mileage revealed ahead of launch