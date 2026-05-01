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    Citroen Basalt Exports Begin from India

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    CarWale Team

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    Citroen Basalt Exports Begin from India
    • First batch of Citroen Basalt exported to South Africa
    • Stellantis India reaches 10,000 cumulative exports

    Stellantis India has commenced exports of the Citroen Basalt from its Chennai manufacturing facility, with the first shipment flagged off for South Africa. With this consignment, the company’s cumulative Citroen exports from India to South Africa have reached the 10,000 unit milestone.

    The Basalt becomes the fourth Citroen model from India to join Stellantis’ export portfolio. The company already exports the C3, eC3, and Aircross to ASEAN markets, and the addition of the Basalt further expands its overseas lineup.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The South African spec Basalt is not as feature-rich as the India-spec version. It misses out on equipment such as cooled front seats, a 360-degree camera, and a wireless charger. The exported model is offered only in Plus and Max trims.

    Mechanically, too, it gets a simplified lineup. Unlike the Indian market model, the South African version does not get the naturally aspirated petrol engine and is available solely with the turbo petrol motor paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

    Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “Commencing Citroen Basalt exports to South Africa strengthens Stellantis India’s position as a competitive manufacturing, quality‑driven and sourcing base. As our export volumes grow, our focus remains on building a resilient and integrated ecosystem, from vehicles to components, delivered through a consistent and high‑quality supply cadence. This milestone reinforces India’s expanding contribution to our global operations.”

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