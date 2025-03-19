Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Teased Ahead of Launch

Expected to be offered in the top-spec variant

C3 Dark Edition also in the works

Earlier this week, we got you exclusive details of Citroen’s plans to introduce a Dark Edition range based on its current model range. Now, the carmaker has released the first teaser of the Basalt Dark Edition.

As seen in the teaser, the new Basalt Dark Edition will get a new black paint alongside blacked-out elements such as the wheels, skid plates, and more. Changes to the interior are likely to be limited to black upholstery and a glossy black finish for certain parts.

While Citroen has not confirmed the specifics, we expect the Basalt Dark Edition to be offered in the top-spec Max variant. This means that it could be offered exclusively with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. Citroen could announce the prices of this special edition in the coming days. This will be followed by the C3 Dark Edition too, details of which are now live on our website.