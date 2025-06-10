CarWale
    AD

    Citroen Announces Special Offers to Celebrate Fourth Anniversary

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    29,216 Views
    Citroen Announces Special Offers to Celebrate Fourth Anniversary
    • Offers valid till 30 June across the range
    • Available in showrooms and via online channels

    Citroen India has announced a special fourth anniversary offer across its entire product range. Potential buyers can now enjoy exclusive, limited-period benefits on the purchase of any Citroen vehicle, including attractive cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes. They can avail savings of up to Rs. 2.80 lakh on select models during the celebratory period till end of June 2025 or till stocks last. Existing customers can avail a complimentary car spa service for their Citroën throughout the month.

    The Anniversary Celebration Offer is available at all Citroën showrooms across India and on the official Citroën India website for a limited time only. For more information on anniversary offers, customers can visit the Citroen website or contact their nearest showroom.

    Kumar Priyesh, business head and director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “Our journey in India has been driven by innovation, ambition, and a clear focus on delivering meaningful value to customers. In just four years, we’ve introduced a portfolio of vehicles that combine Citroën’s global design language with deep local relevance. As we celebrate four years of Citroen in India, I want to sincerely thank our customers for placing their trust in our young brand. Their feedback and encouragement have played a vital role in shaping our offerings—from products to aftersales services. We remain committed to building on this foundation, and delivering the ‘Citroen Comfort’ experience to many more customers across the country.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Arrives at Local Dealerships

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen Basalt Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 21.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Rs. 53.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Launching Soon
    Jun 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 8.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen Basalt Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.72 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.41 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.72 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.95 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.13 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 10.12 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.62 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    35402 Views
    236 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen Announces Special Offers to Celebrate Fourth Anniversary