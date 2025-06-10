Citroen Announces Special Offers to Celebrate Fourth Anniversary

Offers valid till 30 June across the range

Available in showrooms and via online channels

Citroen India has announced a special fourth anniversary offer across its entire product range. Potential buyers can now enjoy exclusive, limited-period benefits on the purchase of any Citroen vehicle, including attractive cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes. They can avail savings of up to Rs. 2.80 lakh on select models during the celebratory period till end of June 2025 or till stocks last. Existing customers can avail a complimentary car spa service for their Citroën throughout the month.

The Anniversary Celebration Offer is available at all Citroën showrooms across India and on the official Citroën India website for a limited time only. For more information on anniversary offers, customers can visit the Citroen website or contact their nearest showroom.

Kumar Priyesh, business head and director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “Our journey in India has been driven by innovation, ambition, and a clear focus on delivering meaningful value to customers. In just four years, we’ve introduced a portfolio of vehicles that combine Citroën’s global design language with deep local relevance. As we celebrate four years of Citroen in India, I want to sincerely thank our customers for placing their trust in our young brand. Their feedback and encouragement have played a vital role in shaping our offerings—from products to aftersales services. We remain committed to building on this foundation, and delivering the ‘Citroen Comfort’ experience to many more customers across the country.”