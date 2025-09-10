CarWale
    Citroen Announces GST Benefits for Complete Range

    Citroen Announces GST Benefits for Complete Range

    Complete ICE range in ambit

    Effective from 22 September

    Citroen India has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recent GST reduction to customers across its entire portfolio, effective 22 September. Coming on the back of the launch price of the Basalt X and C3X range, the new GST structure, rationalising taxes across passenger vehicles, will see substantial price drops across all Citroen models

    Model-wise Reduction

    C3 and C3X: Reduction of Rs.84,000.

    Aircross SUV: Reduction of up to Rs.50,000.

    Basalt and Basalt X: GST adjusted prices starts at Rs.7.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

    C5 Aircross SUV: savings of nearly Rs.2.7 lakh, with the Shine variant now at Rs.37.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Official Statement

    Commenting on the announcement, Kumar Priyesh, Director-Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles is a welcome reform that will expand access to safe, modern, and efficient mobility across India. At Citroën, we remain committed to supporting this initiative by ensuring our customers enjoy the complete benefit of this reduction. By passing on the savings in full, we aim to make our vehicles more accessible across segments, while encouraging new buyers and accelerating adoption during the festive season. “The GST reform, coinciding with the onset of the festive period marked by Onam, Anant Chaturdashi, Navratri, Eid and Diwali, is expected to catalyse demand and accelerate industry growth beyond earlier forecasts,” he added.

