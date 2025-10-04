Citroen Aircross X: Photo Gallery

Citroen revised the Aircross SUV with the ‘X’ package, giving it much-needed cosmetic and functional upgrades, thus keeping it in pace with the segment. Here’s a photo wall, showcasing the Aircross X in all its glory.

The Aircross X gets a new colourway: Deep Forest Green.

To the rear, we can see an ‘X’ badge. The Aircross X also gets a 511-litre boot.

The interior gets a soft-touch leatherette finish. There are gold accents, too.

Additionally, the upholstery is finished in the same material, and the seats are now ventilated.

The cabin now gets footwell and ambient lights. Display consoles comprise of a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a seven-inch instrument cluster.

A push button start-stop system has also made its way as a functional bit.

The gear lever gets a fresh design.

The cabin also gets a wireless charging pad. The top-spec variant also gets a complimentary Cara AI integration, which registers 52 Indian and global languages.

The Citroen Aircross X starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.29 lakh. The refreshed SUV can be booked from the official website or any authorised Citroen dealership.