CarWale
    AD

    Citroen Aircross X: Photo Gallery

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    7,962 Views
    Citroen Aircross X: Photo Gallery

    Citroen revised the Aircross SUV with the ‘X’ package, giving it much-needed cosmetic and functional upgrades, thus keeping it in pace with the segment. Here’s a photo wall, showcasing the Aircross X in all its glory.

    The Aircross X gets a new colourway: Deep Forest Green.

    Citroen Aircross X Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    To the rear, we can see an ‘X’ badge. The Aircross X also gets a 511-litre boot.

    Citroen Aircross X Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The interior gets a soft-touch leatherette finish. There are gold accents, too.

    Citroen Aircross X AC Controls

    Additionally, the upholstery is finished in the same material, and the seats are now ventilated.

    Citroen Aircross X Seat Adjustment Electric for Front Passenger

    The cabin now gets footwell and ambient lights. Display consoles comprise of a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a seven-inch instrument cluster.

    Citroen Aircross X Dashboard

    A push button start-stop system has also made its way as a functional bit.

    Citroen Aircross X Ignition

    The gear lever gets a fresh design.

    Citroen Aircross X Gear Selector Dial

    The cabin also gets a wireless charging pad. The top-spec variant also gets a complimentary Cara AI integration, which registers 52 Indian and global languages.

    Citroen Aircross X EV Car Charging Input Plug

    The Citroen Aircross X starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.29 lakh. The refreshed SUV can be booked from the official website or any authorised Citroen dealership.

    Citroen Aircross X Image
    Citroen Aircross X
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Renault Kwid EV Spied Again, Front-mounted Charging Port Confirmed
     Next 
    Over 60 Tesla Model Y Delivered in September 2025

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen Aircross X Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 5.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Oct
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Citroen Aircross X
    Citroen Aircross X
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Launching Soon
    Oct 2025
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari EV
    Tata Safari EV

    Rs. 26.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue N Line
    Hyundai New Venue N Line

    Rs. 11.29 - 13.23 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen eC3 Facelift
    Citroen eC3 Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 4.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross X
    Citroen Aircross X
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen Aircross X Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.75 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.44 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.75 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.98 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.16 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.91 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.65 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.39 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    91993 Views
    520 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen Aircross X: Photo Gallery