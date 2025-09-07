CarWale
    AD

    Citroen Aircross X Next in Pipeline

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    41,079 Views
    Citroen Aircross X Next in Pipeline
    • Expected to be launched during the festival season
    • No mechanical changes

    Hot on the heels of the Citroen C3X and the Basalt X will be an Aircross X. It is expected to arrive during the upcoming festival season and will follow the same pattern as its younger siblings. Like the recently launched Basalt X, we also expect the Aircross X to introduce a variant rejig for the automaker's three-row vehicle.

    Expected Features

    The Aircross X is expected to get all the updates from the Basalt X, the likes of which include 360-degree camera, push-button start with keyless entry, full LED headlamps, ventilated front seats, dual-tone upholstery, and wireless phone mirroring. Though Citroen is being tight-lipped about it, the recently launched Cara virtual assistant is also expected to make its way to the Aircross X when it is launched.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powertrain Options

    The Aircross X range will make use of Citroen's 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 109bhp and 190Nm/205Nm, depending on whether you choose the six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT. We expect that Citroen will retain at least one base variant and offer it with the 80bhp 1.2-litre NA petrol.

    Raising the Stakes

    The features being offered on the Basalt X and C3X bring the cars on a level with their price rivals, and in addition to being large cars in a lower pricing segment, now have these in their arsenal to fight. However, the road ahead for Citroen will be a long one as most of its rivals too have levelled up and are bringing their best wares to the game. With positive sentiments expected to fill the air due to the recently announced GST revisions, this could be a time for Citroen to jump on the volumes bandwagon.

    Citroen Aircross Image
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki updates XL6 with fresh features across variants
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Prices Slashed by up to Rs. 6 Lakh; New Colour Rolled Out

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen Aircross Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Sep
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 20.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.28 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 67.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman JCW
    MINI Countryman JCW

    Rs. 50.00 - 52.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025
    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

    Rs. 12.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Jaguar E-Pace
    Jaguar E-Pace

    Rs. 71.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 3
    Vinfast VF 3

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 4.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.79 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.04 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.47 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.79 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 10.02 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.20 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.95 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.68 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.42 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    85372 Views
    493 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen Aircross X Next in Pipeline