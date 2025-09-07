Citroen Aircross X Next in Pipeline

Expected to be launched during the festival season

No mechanical changes

Hot on the heels of the Citroen C3X and the Basalt X will be an Aircross X. It is expected to arrive during the upcoming festival season and will follow the same pattern as its younger siblings. Like the recently launched Basalt X, we also expect the Aircross X to introduce a variant rejig for the automaker's three-row vehicle.

Expected Features

The Aircross X is expected to get all the updates from the Basalt X, the likes of which include 360-degree camera, push-button start with keyless entry, full LED headlamps, ventilated front seats, dual-tone upholstery, and wireless phone mirroring. Though Citroen is being tight-lipped about it, the recently launched Cara virtual assistant is also expected to make its way to the Aircross X when it is launched.

Powertrain Options

The Aircross X range will make use of Citroen's 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 109bhp and 190Nm/205Nm, depending on whether you choose the six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT. We expect that Citroen will retain at least one base variant and offer it with the 80bhp 1.2-litre NA petrol.

Raising the Stakes

The features being offered on the Basalt X and C3X bring the cars on a level with their price rivals, and in addition to being large cars in a lower pricing segment, now have these in their arsenal to fight. However, the road ahead for Citroen will be a long one as most of its rivals too have levelled up and are bringing their best wares to the game. With positive sentiments expected to fill the air due to the recently announced GST revisions, this could be a time for Citroen to jump on the volumes bandwagon.