Citroen Aircross CNG in The Works

Second CNG model from Citroen for India

Will be offered only with the 1.2-litre NA petrol

A CNG-powered Citroen Aircross is in the works and is expected to be launched within the next few months. This will be the automaker's second CNG-powered model and will be offered only with the 1.2-litre NA petrol mated to a five-speed MT.

The automaker hinted that this was a logical step and one of urgency in markets like the NCR and Gujarat, where demand for CNG-powered models was extremely high. Like the C3 CNG, this too will be fitted at the dealership level via a certified retrofit programme and is expected to be offered with a company-certified 1 lakh/3 years warranty package.

Citroen joins a whole host of manufacturers who have gone down the route of certified retrofitment for CNG kits in view of increasing demand across the country. This list includes Nissan, Renault, Honda, and now Citroen too.

The CNG kit is also expected to boost the Aircross' appeal in the fleet market to take on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Tour M. The latter currently offers the same type of package but gets its CNG kit fitted from the factory. We can expect a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the standard car for the CNG kit in the Aircross.