    Citroen Aiming to Expand to 150 Showrooms by End-FY 2026

    Desirazu Venkat

    Citroen Aiming to Expand to 150 Showrooms by End-FY 2026
    • Currently at 80 showrooms
    • Aircross X is the next in the pipeline

    Expansion Plans

    Citroen has announced that it will expand to 150 showrooms from its current 80 across the country by the end of this financial year. Speaking at the launch of the Basalt X, Kumar Priyesh, Head of Retail, Stellantis India, said that the automaker was looking to expand with the aim of making inroads into tier-2, tier-3, and tier-4 locations, where it has projected future growth potential.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Looking Beyond Brick and Mortar

    One of the bigger components of this plan is that the automaker plans to team up with its existing dealer network to expand into nearby locations. The automaker has also hinted at a franchisee system where it would reach out to those with existing infrastructure and bring them into the Citroen ecosystem to retail the cars. This is expected to include multi-brand retailers, pre-owned car showrooms, mobile showrooms, and possibly display locations in larger urban centres. Furthermore, this plan is expected to be a combination of digital and physical, with the digital component taking a larger role after confirmation of intent to purchase.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    X is the Key

    The automaker has been upgrading its ICE range with the C3X, Basalt X, and in a short while, the Aircross X. Post this, the eC3, too, will get an upgrade, and that's expected to arrive in early 2026, and will complete the update plan for the automaker's budget range.

