China's Kia Seltos Gets A Cabin India Doesn't: Here's What Has Changed

China-spec Seltos receives a completely redesigned dashboard

New 27-inch panoramic display headlines the interior overhaul

The Kia Seltos has been launched in China with a significantly updated cabin, and it looks quite different from the version currently on sale in India. While the exterior changes are minimal, Kia has given the Chinese model a completely fresh dashboard that makes our India-spec SUV suddenly feel a generation older inside.

The biggest talking point is the new 27-inch panoramic display that stretches across the dashboard, integrating the infotainment system and driver's display into one seamless unit. The dashboard itself has been redesigned with cleaner lines, slimmer AC vents, and a more minimalist look. The centre console has also been reworked, while the conventional gear lever has been replaced by a steering column-mounted selector, freeing up additional storage space between the front seats.

What we particularly like is that Kia hasn't sacrificed usability in the name of technology. Despite the massive screen, the Seltos continues to get physical climate controls, proving that not every function needs to disappear into a touchscreen.

The feature list remains generous, with ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a Bose sound system, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. In China, the SUV is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115bhp and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol developing 200bhp.

For Indian buyers, this isn't a sneak peek at an imminent update. Our Seltos has already received its latest generational update, and Kia is unlikely to redesign the cabin midway through its lifecycle. Instead, this China-spec model shows how the brand is catering to different markets with different priorities.

That said, there is one possible glimmer of hope. Reports suggest Kia is working on a hybrid and an EV version of the Seltos for India, and if that plan materialises, it could be the ideal opportunity for the brand to introduce this more futuristic cabin to our market. It would certainly give the EV Seltos a stronger identity beyond just a new powertrain.