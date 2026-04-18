Chery Tiggo 7L patented in India

• Sliding infotainment screen

• Most powerful engine in the segment

While we've seen hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles from Chery, through its multiple patents, the current one is unique. This will be JSW's answer to a 540° panoramic view, found in the recently patented Chery Tiggo 7L.

Let's start with the pricing bit first. The Tiggo 7L's range-topping variant is priced at RMB 1,06,900, which roughly equals to Rs. 14.56 lakh in India (as per the current exchange rate). This places it in a segment dominated by the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, and the Renault Duster. It is also a long car (4.7 metres).

Assuming the Chery Tiggo 7L will command a certain premium (about Rs. 18 lakh, ex-showroom) over the China price, it offers a potent powertrain. Take the existing segment offerings that churn out ~158bhp/~250Nm, the Tiggo 7L's setup churns out 197bhp/310Nm via a 1.6-litre turbocharged motor. This vehicle is a pure-ICE SUV, which isn't in conformity with JSW's NEV (New Energy Vehicle - hybrids and EVs) strategy. However, this might just be an exception, and more of a strategy to attack the crowded mid-size segment.

Feature-wise, the most unique one is the sliding 15.6-inch infotainment screen - the one that slides to the passenger's side, acting as a co-driver display. Other offerings include 235/55 18/19-inch tyres, dual-tone alloys, 256-colour ambient lights, 540° surround view, 50W wireless charging pad, 639-litre boot, wireless connectivity, and a Snapdragon 8155 automotive-grade chip.