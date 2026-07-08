Chery T1TP Modular Concept Patented as SUV

No change in design

Confirmed to use PHEV tech

We have previously reported several patents by the Chinese carmaker, Chery Automobile, in India. In one of our previous coverages, we detailed the T1TP shape-shifter, which is attributed to its modular body that can be transformed into different shapes – a two-cab pickup, camper van, and an SUV. The same car has now been patented as the latter.

The T1TP concept remains pretty much the same, barring panniers attached in the rear section, completing a full-size SUV stance. Chery has specifically emphasised on the car’s modularity, and it has stated that the T1TP concept will fulfill 99 per cent family use cases. Powertrain details are not publicly available yet. What is confirmed, is the fact that the T1TP will use the carmaker's CSH (Chery Super Hybrid) PHEV tech. This means we can expect the same powertrain used in the Tiggo 8 – a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor paired with an EV parallel that cumulatively churns out 352bhp/515Nm.

Chery has also patented the Tiggo 8, Jetour T2, Tiggo 8 Leopard, Tiggo 7L, QQ3 EV, T1TP pickup, and more. Real-world sightings of the Jetour T2, Jaecoo J5 EV, iCAUR V23, and the Jaecoo J7 SHS, have also come up multiple times. The carmaker is going to enter India and sell its offerings under the JSW Motors top hat.