CarWale
    AD

    Chery T1TP Modular Concept Patented as SUV

    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
    1,412 Views
    Chery T1TP Modular Concept Patented as SUV
    • No change in design
    • Confirmed to use PHEV tech

    We have previously reported several patents by the Chinese carmaker, Chery Automobile, in India. In one of our previous coverages, we detailed the T1TP shape-shifter, which is attributed to its modular body that can be transformed into different shapes – a two-cab pickup, camper van, and an SUV. The same car has now been patented as the latter.

    The T1TP concept remains pretty much the same, barring panniers attached in the rear section, completing a full-size SUV stance. Chery has specifically emphasised on the car’s modularity, and it has stated that the T1TP concept will fulfill 99 per cent family use cases. Powertrain details are not publicly available yet. What is confirmed, is the fact that the T1TP will use the carmaker's CSH (Chery Super Hybrid) PHEV tech. This means we can expect the same powertrain used in the Tiggo 8 – a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor paired with an EV parallel that cumulatively churns out 352bhp/515Nm.

    Chery has also patented the Tiggo 8, Jetour T2, Tiggo 8 Leopard, Tiggo 7L, QQ3 EV, T1TP pickup, and more. Real-world sightings of the Jetour T2, Jaecoo J5 EV, iCAUR V23, and the Jaecoo J7 SHS, have also come up multiple times. The carmaker is going to enter India and sell its offerings under the JSW Motors top hat.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    New Nissan Tekton to be Launched in India Tomorrow
     Next 
    MG Starlight 560 EV Spied: India Launch on The Cards?

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Jul
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    9th Jul
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Jul
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Rs. 66.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    2nd Jul
    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 18.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Jun
    BMW X6
    BMW X6
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Jun
    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C
    Rs. 47.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3 X
    Citroen eC3 X
    Rs. 9.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Rs. 2.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota New Hilux
    Toyota New Hilux

    Rs. 30.00 - 38.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Starlight 560
    MG Starlight 560

    Rs. 20.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sorento Hybrid
    Kia Sorento Hybrid

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV

    Rs. 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift
    Maruti XL6 Facelift

    Rs. 11.52 - 14.47 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Jul 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift
    Mahindra Thar Facelift

    Rs. 9.50 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Chery T1TP Modular Concept Patented as SUV