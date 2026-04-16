Chery QQ3 EV patented in India

• Hi-res infotainment screen

• Up to 420km claimed range

Chinese carmaker, Chery Automobile, has filed multiple patents in India. The latest patent comes from another sub-brand, QQ, which focuses on compact cars. The QQ3 is not a compact hatch, and it spans 4.2 metres in length. However, it has a 70-litre frunk to make up for this dimension.

Externally, the Chery QQ3 has an all-LED setup, rear fender-mounted charging port, closed grille, air vents, and 16/17-inch dual-tone alloys. Internally, there's an eight-inch instrument cluster, 15.6-inch 2.5K hi-res infotainment, wireless connectivity, 50W wireless charging pad, six-speaker system, and AI voice.

The Chery QQ3 hatchback is powered by a 121bhp/115Nm (low torque, likely implemented for strong mid-range pull) RWD motor paired with a 41.2kWh liquid-cooled LFP battery (420km claimed range). A lower-spec version is powered by a 77bhp/90Nm RWD motor paired with a 29.5kWh battery (310km claimed range). Both iterations support 6.6kW AC fast charging, and up to 16.5 minutes to charge from 30-80 per cent via DC charging.

Safety features include Level 2 ADAS with rear collision warning, ABS, ESP, traction control, EBD, hill start and hill descent assists, all four disc brakes (ventilated front and solid rear), and an electronic parking brake.