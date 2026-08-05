Chery QQ Qurio (Stay Curious) Concept Patented in India

Exact design as the concept

Red Dot design winner

Chinese carmaker, Chery Automobile, will come to India in a partnership with JSW Motors. The carmaker has patented several cars from its sub-brands, the likes of which include Tiggo, Lepas, Arrizo, Fulwin, Jetour, Exeed, and QQ. We have also sighted offerings from Jaecoo and iCAUR, and both are confirmed for an India launch. The hatchback brand, QQ, already patented the QQ3 EV. Now, a QQ Qurio concept has also been patented.

Showcased at Auto China 2025, the QQ Qurio remains practically unchanged. While it was said that this offering will enter production in 2026, there has been no development so far. However, it is known that this one and the QQ3 are different models altogether. The Qurio concept has also won the Red Dot design award. What's known though, is that the Qurio will exceed four metres in length, which places this hatch in the hot hatch category in India. However, it will not have the hot hatch performace.

The already patented QQ3 packs in a 15.6-inch infotainment, Level 2 ADAS, and battery packs of 29.5kWh and 41.25kWh capacities (all LFP). Power output stands at uo to 121bhp/115Nm. The hatch comes loaded with all four disc brakes, ABS, EBD, and traction control.