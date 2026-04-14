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    Chery Lepas L6 EV patented in India

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Chery Lepas L6 EV patented in India
    • Likely to borrow its motor from the Jaecoo J5 EV
    • 67kWh battery pack, over 400km claimed range

    If there's one Chery patent that we haven't been able to identify, it has to be the Chery Lepas L6 EV. Thanks to its upcoming UK debut, we are now able to zero in on its exact silhouette.

    JSW Left Front Three Quarter

    The Lepas L6 will be unveiled in Q4, 2026, in the UK. While the ICE iteration has a distinctive grille design, it is closed here, and what looks like two spade-shaped claddings connected by a thin line, is what the electric will get. Note that Chery also has open-grille designs for some EVs, like the iCAUR V23. The Lepas L6 EV has open air vents, something typical of electric cars. The overall silhouette matches the Tiggo 8.

    Mechanically, the Lepas L6 will be powered by a 67kWh battery pack, rated to deliver 270 miles (434.5km) of claimed range. This number, although not too optimistic, hints at the use of a powerful motor paired with an LFP battery, which means we're looking at the Jaecoo J5 EV's 207bhp/288Nm motor likely being carried over in this SUV.

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