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    Chery Jetour T2 i-DM: Photo Gallery

    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
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    Chery Jetour T2 i-DM: Photo Gallery
    • Set for an India debut in 2027
    • Boxy plug-in hybrid

    The Jetour T2 i-DM will come to India under the JSW Motors umbrella. Launched for a price of Rs. 36 lakh at the 2026 Indonesia Motor Show, this rugged, boxy SUV will make its debut in 2027, and as a New Energy Vehicle (NEV). Here is a real-world glimpse of the upcoming plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

    JSW Jetour T2 Front View

    Up front, the Jetour T2 sports square-segmented LED DRLs, rugged bumpers, Jetour badging, dedicated fog lights, blacked-out alloys, flared wheel arches, and two-tone ORVMs.

    JSW Jetour T2 Left Side View

    The side profile is very reminiscent of the Land Rover Defender, but this one comes at a fraction of that price.

    JSW Jetour T2 Infotainment System

    Inside, the cabin gets a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 15.6-inch laptop-sized infotainment, 12-speaker Sony audio, wireless connectivity, wireless charger, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

    JSW Jetour T2 Gear Selector Dial

    The centre console houses a gear selector lever, and a button-based controls, and a rotary terrain mode selector.

    JSW Jetour T2 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Jetour T2 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that churns out 154bhp/220Nm, while the 18.4kWh battery is paired with a 120bhp/220Nm motor. This is essentially a dual-motor setup, and there are seven drive modes on offer, viz. Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Mud, Sand, Rock, and X Smart.

    JSW Jetour T2 Image
    JSW Jetour T2
    Rs. 30.00 - 45.00 Lakh
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