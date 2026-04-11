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    Chery Jaecoo J7 SHS (PHEV) spotted in India

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Chery Jaecoo J7 SHS (PHEV) spotted in India

    • 106km EV-only range

    • DC fast charging support, and 1,200km combined range

    A fully uncovered Chery Jaecoo J7 PHEV was spotted in India. Transported on a flatbed, it could likely be making its way to a JSW facility for comprehensive testing. This sighting comes right after the Jaecoo J5 EV was spotted on domestic grounds. Note that Jaecoo is a sub-brand of the Chinese carmaker, Chery Automobile.

    JSW has proposed the coming of NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) – which includes EVs and PHEVs under its JSW Motors umbrella. Under the hood, the Jaecoo J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) gets interesting. It utilises a turbo-hybrid powertrain – a 1.5-litre unit that churns out 141bhp/215Nm, which is paired with a 201bhp/310Nm electric motor, the latter of which is aided by an 18.5kWh LFP battery. Charging the battery from 0-100 per cent takes 3h 20m via a 6.6kW AC charger, and eight hours via a 3.3kW AC unit. It also supports fast charging of up to 40kW, topping the battery from 30-80 per cent in 20 minutes. EV-only driving range stands at 106km, with the combined (petrol + EV) figure rated at 1,200km (all on the NEDC cycle).

    JSW Headlight

    Feature-wise, the Jaecoo J7 SHS comprises a full LED setup with a follow-me-home function, flush-fitting door handles, 19-inch aero-optimised aluminium alloys, powered tailgate, faux leather upholstery, multifunction steering, 64-colour ambient lights, panoramic sunroof, and a front centre armrest with a cooled storage compartment.

    Comfort features include an auto-dimming IRVM, dual-zone automatic climate control, N95 air purifier, second row AC vents, six-way powered driver seat, four-way powered passenger seat with boss mode, steering column-mounted gear selector, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 14.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, 50W wireless charging, HUD, and an eight-speaker Sony audio system.

    Pricing

    The Chery Jaecoo J7 SHS is priced at RM 1,58,800 (Malaysian Ringgit), which comes down to around Rs. 37.4 lakh in India, pitting itself against strong offerings like the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra XEV 9e/9S.

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