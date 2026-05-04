Chery iCAUR V23 spied again: One of the first JSW Motors SUVs?

Launch likely in the last quarter of the calendar year

200bhp+ AWD offering

The Chery iCAUR V23 has been spied again on Indian roads. Although it continues to be a wrapped unit here, thanks to the international-spec models, we have a clear idea of how it looks. Repeated sightings not only suggest that the car is inching closer to a launch in India, but also hint at what the initial JSW Motors offerings would have as their first offensive in the market.

The Chery iCAUR V23 has been spotted around the same timeline as we saw the Jetour T2, Jaecoo J5, and the Jaecoo J7 SHS. This indicates that these cars could constitute the initial JSW Motors defensive, out of which the iCAUR V23 is a BEV. It is technically a four-seater that spans 4.2 metres long, 1.9 metres wide, and 1.8 metres tall. It gets features like off-road grab handles, 15.4-inch QHD touchscreen, column-mounted gear selector, multifunction steering wrapped in faux leather, faux leather upholstery, electrically adjustable first row, front sun visor with a vanity mirror and illumination, and front centre cup holders.

Mechanically, the iCAUR V23 gets two combinations – 208.1bhp/292Nm dual-motor AWD (7.5 seconds for 0-100kmph, 140kmph top speed) and 134bhp/180Nm 2WD. The AWD iteration is paired with an 81.76kWh NMC battery pack, getting an NEDC-claimed range of 430km. 0-100kmph comes in at 7.5 seconds. The 2WD is paired with a 59.93kWh LFP battery pack, claimed to deliver a range of 360km (NEDC cycle). The iCAUR V23 could likely be a CKD (Completely Knocked Down kit) assembled in India in the initial run, followed by some level of localisation later. JSW itself is not a car manufacturer, but this method will carve out a learning path. In a fast-moving space, the rebadging-localisation-innovation-manufacturing approach could make this entity a strong competitor in the automotive space.

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