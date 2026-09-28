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    Chery Exeed EX6/Omoda 9 Facelift Patented in India

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Chery Exeed EX6/Omoda 9 Facelift Patented in India
    • Second PHEV patent from Exeed
    • Sub-5-second 0-100kmph sprint

    We previously detailed two solid-state models – Liefeng shooting brake and ET9 – with registered patents in India. This also came with a plug-in hybrid like the Exeed ET8. In the past few weeks, Chery’s subsidiary, Exeed, has emerged as a significant brand for New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). Adding to this list, is a patent of the Exeed EX6, and indirectly, the first crossover by Omoda in India.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Image: Car News China

    According to reports, the Exeed EX6 is not particularly new, but a facelift of the China-spec Yaoguang crossover, and it will go global as the Omoda 9 or the Exeed RX. While the existing Omoda 9 remains more or less similar with regards to its side profile, the EX6 has a completely changed face. This includes new housings for light modules, changed grille (now frameless), and aero alloys that the patent showcases. From what we could gather, globe-spec models do not bear the same alloy design. The rear end has a connected tail-light setup, which is more or less identical to its Omoda counterpart.

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp
    Image: Car News China

    Mechanically, the EX6 is reportedly a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). From what we know of the existing Omoda 9 SHS-P (SHS-P is a terminology for plug-in hybrid in Exeed terms), the PHEV powertrain churns out 443bhp/756Nm. 0-100kmph comes in 4.9 seconds. The PHEV gets a claimed EV-only range of 145km. Safety features include an ADAS module, as well as a LiDAR array.

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