Chery Exeed ET8 REEV Patented in India

200km EV-only range

Boxy 6-seat PHEV

We have lost count on the number of cars Chery has patented in India, and a lot of them have been offerings from different sub-brands. Barring existing patents, the Chinese carmaker, which will enter India in a partnership with JSW Motors, has also patented its second Range Extender EV (REEV), the Exeed ET8 in India, with the first being the Exeed EX7.

Note that the Exeed ET REEV has been spotted testing in India, but no patent has surfaced for the corresponding model. Much like the all-electric Exeed ET9, the ET8 has a boxy silhouette. This SUV, along with the former, was showcased at the Exeed Brand Day, held on 22 December, 2025, in China. Two of these reveals were SUVs (both patented in India), and the remaining two bore shooting brake (sporty station wagon from our understanding) and estate (sedan) body styles. The ET8 has a rear hinge for rear doors.

Mechanically, although not much has surfaced, we know that the Exeed ET8 REEV will be powered by an electric motor and a 40kWh LFP battery, all of which will be paired with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled with a generator motor. All-electric range is claimed to reach 200km, and the combined range could likely exceed 1,300km on a single tank and charge. An REEV entry in India has slim chances for 2026, although these models could be introduced later.