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    Chery EV convoy spotted: Jaecoo J5 and iCAUR V23

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Chery EV convoy spotted: Jaecoo J5 and iCAUR V23
    • Hybrid-first strategy likely, followed by EVs
    • Expected to sit in the sub-Rs. 20 lakh bracket

    JSW seems to be inching closer to the launch of its first set of cars under its new venture, JSW Motors. By now, we know that the company will launch cars from the Chinese carmaker, Chery Automobile. A convoy of Chery EVs – the Jaecoo J5 and the iCAUR V23 – was recently spotted.

    JSW Motors is likely to bring in the Jetour T2 and the Jaecoo J7 SHS in the hybrid lineup, and the iCAUR V23 and the Jaecoo J5 as its initial EV offerings. Although the India-specific units continue to be wrapped, thanks to the international-spec models, we have a rough idea of the equipment list that the Indian iterations would come up with. Both eSUVs have a boxy design and large proportions.

    JSW Jaecoo J5 Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The Chery Jaecoo J5 EV has features like 18-inch tyres, panoramic sunroof, 50W wireless charging pad, 13.2-inch infotainment screen, powered front row, eight-speaker audio system, and 64-colour ambient lighting. Mechanically, it is powered by a 207bhp/288Nm FWD motor paired with a 61kWh battery pack, rated to return a range of 461km (NEDC). 0-100kmph comes in at 7.3 seconds, and the eSUV supports fast charging of up to 130kW. Priced at RP 299,000,000 (Indonesian Rupiah), which roughly comes down to INR 16.32 lakh, the Jaecoo J5 EV will rival the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Vinfast VF 6, and the MG Windsor EV Pro.

    JSW Jaecoo J5 Headlight

    The Chery iCAUR V23 is a four-seat eSUV with an open grille, something rare in EVs. Features include in-cabin grab handles, 15.4-inch QHD touchscreen, column-mounted drive mode selector, faux leather steering, powered front row, and a front sun visor with a vanity mirror and lamp. The iCAUR V23 has two powertrain options – 134bhp/180Nm FWD, and 201bhp/292Nm dual-motor AWD. The former is paired with a 59.93kWh LFP battery pack, returning a claimed range of 360km, while the latter is paired with an 81.76kWh NMC battery, returning a range of up to 430km.

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    JSW Jaecoo J5 Image
    JSW Jaecoo J5
    Rs. 18.00 - 22.00 Lakh
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