    CESL to install 810 EV fast charging stations on National Highways

    Gajanan Kashikar

    802 Views
    Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), will be installing 810 electric vehicle charging stations along 16 National Highways and expressways across India, covering 10,275km of the road network.

    CESL will utilise the public-private partnership model to set up the EV charging network. For this purpose, it will join hands with EV charging solution providers that will invest, install, and operate the charging stations. This project is a part of the FAME-II initiative of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

    Furthermore, the 810 charging stations will comprise 590 units of 50kW DC chargers and 220 units of 100kW DC chargers. CESL will set up 25kW charging points at every 25km and 100kW chargers at every 100km on the assigned highways and expressways. That said, CESL aims to install these chargers in the next six to eight months.

    CESL has selected the busiest National Highways and expressways for the EV charging stations installation, such as the Mumbai-Pune highway, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal/Eastern Peripheral expressway, Agra-Nagpur highway, Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway, Hyderabad’s outer ring road expressway, Delhi-Agra Yamuna expressway, and so forth.

    According to the firm, the DC fast charging points will be compatible with passenger and commercial electric vehicles, including the on-sale Tata Nexon EV Prime/Max, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Kia EV6, Audi e-tron and e-tron GT, Mercedes-Benz EQC, BMW iX and i4, and the newly launched Volvo XC40 Recharge. In fact, the chargers will also be able to charge electric buses.

     Previous 
    MG Motor India retails 4,013 units in July 2022
     Next 
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,496 in August 2022

