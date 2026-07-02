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    Centre Starts E25 Pilot Tests, Outcome by End-2027

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Centre Starts E25 Pilot Tests, Outcome by End-2027
    • E25 to be tested with E10- and E20-compatible vehicles
    • Test for over one lakh kilometres

    In a bid to curb imports and pollution levels, the government of India has tasked ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) with testing a higher ethanol blend – E25 – with E10- and E20-compliant vehicles, a report by The Economic Times stated. The increase in ethanol percentages continues despite consumer backlash, especially after multiple claims of reduced fuel efficiency.

    Users have reported a drop in overall fuel efficiency, but the centre has dismissed these claims, backing the stance on ethanol blending being scientific. ARAI is set to test the impact of E25 through the course of 1,50,000km. This report will be sent to ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology) for vetting. This will be passed as a mandate upon successful completion of the said test.

    While ethanol blending sounds good on paper, given the potential reduction in overall crude imports, consumers barely realise its benefit. We have flagged this issue in the past, stating that although self-reliance is “virtually” increasing, cost benefits barely pass down to the consumer. This was boldly evident with E85 flex fuel, where a litre costs a little under Rs. 100. While the same is virtually cheaper than petrol, it brings a 25-30 per cent hit in the overall fuel efficiency, resulting in increased running costs. BIS itself has raised a concern, stating that a 5 per cent increase in the overall ethanol content is sharp compared to E20. The real benefit of ethanol blending can only show up with cost optimisation, as well as taking solid measures for existing, non-compatible vehicles.

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