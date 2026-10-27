Centre Gives Nod to E100 Use in Flex-fuel Vehicles (FFVs)

E85 limit raised to E100

No statement on E20 vehicle roadmap

Through an amendment to the CMVR (Central Motor Vehicle Rules), 1989, the centre has now allowed the use of ethanol concentrations of up to E100 for compatible flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs). A gazette notification was issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). In addition to E85, E100 has also been added as part of curbing emissions and imports. This decision is said to drive OEMs towards manufacturing FFVs.

Given that ethanol blends above E20 require designated fuel systems, E20-compatible vehicles cannot use E85 fuel. Currently, the centre has not officially issued a statement as to what happens to existing E20-compatible vehicles. Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also stated that the same will benefit farmers.

Concerns with Ethanol Blending

The centre has not officially charted out a roadmap for existing vehicles, especially the ones compatible with E20 or below. While ethanol blends of up to E30 have been notified, a fresh notification, amid no roadmaps, only makes roadmaps for existing vehicles unclear. Whether it is scrappage incentives, flex-fuel kits, or continuation of the sale of E20 alongside, has to be charted out and made clear to the broader audience.

Are we Headed towards a Brazil Model?

Brazil was the first country to go en-masse with flex fuel. However, the country’s fuel baseline is E30, and E100 sells alongside. ICE vehicles are compatible with E100, and buyers have the freedom to choose the fuel which is cheaper from a running cost standpoint. The same could be a learning for India. Although we are headed the flex-fuel route, setting up such fuel stations is a welcome move, albeit incomplete. Selling E20 alongside flex fuels will not enable consumers to choose a cheaper fuel per se, but owners of E20-compatible vehicles will remain worry-free, at least for a while.