CarWale
    AD

    Centre Gives Nod to E100 Use in Flex-fuel Vehicles (FFVs)

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
    3,191 Views
    Centre Gives Nod to E100 Use in Flex-fuel Vehicles (FFVs)
    • E85 limit raised to E100
    • No statement on E20 vehicle roadmap

    Through an amendment to the CMVR (Central Motor Vehicle Rules), 1989, the centre has now allowed the use of ethanol concentrations of up to E100 for compatible flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs). A gazette notification was issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). In addition to E85, E100 has also been added as part of curbing emissions and imports. This decision is said to drive OEMs towards manufacturing FFVs.

    Given that ethanol blends above E20 require designated fuel systems, E20-compatible vehicles cannot use E85 fuel. Currently, the centre has not officially issued a statement as to what happens to existing E20-compatible vehicles. Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also stated that the same will benefit farmers.

    Engine Shot

    Concerns with Ethanol Blending

    The centre has not officially charted out a roadmap for existing vehicles, especially the ones compatible with E20 or below. While ethanol blends of up to E30 have been notified, a fresh notification, amid no roadmaps, only makes roadmaps for existing vehicles unclear. Whether it is scrappage incentives, flex-fuel kits, or continuation of the sale of E20 alongside, has to be charted out and made clear to the broader audience.

    Are we Headed towards a Brazil Model?

    Brazil was the first country to go en-masse with flex fuel. However, the country’s fuel baseline is E30, and E100 sells alongside. ICE vehicles are compatible with E100, and buyers have the freedom to choose the fuel which is cheaper from a running cost standpoint. The same could be a learning for India. Although we are headed the flex-fuel route, setting up such fuel stations is a welcome move, albeit incomplete. Selling E20 alongside flex fuels will not enable consumers to choose a cheaper fuel per se, but owners of E20-compatible vehicles will remain worry-free, at least for a while.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Hyundai Bayon: What Each Variant Gets

    Gallery

    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    98558 Views
    125 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Aeris
    Tata Aeris
    Rs. 5.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Rs. 78.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Rs. 1.90 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 4.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Rs. 2.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.62 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Rs. 5.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift

    Rs. 55.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza Z9 GT
    Denza Z9 GT

    Rs. 1.25 - 1.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza D9
    Denza D9

    Rs. 85.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift
    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift

    Rs. 20.00 - 33.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo ES90
    Volvo ES90

    Rs. 70.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M3
    BMW M3

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M5 Touring
    BMW M5 Touring

    Rs. 2.70 - 3.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift
    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

    Rs. 10.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    98558 Views
    125 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Centre Gives Nod to E100 Use in Flex-fuel Vehicles (FFVs)