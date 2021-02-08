Ceat Tyres introduces label-rated tyres in India

- Performance indicator ratings available in FuelSmarrt and SecuraDrive

- Three levels of indicator ratings to compare

Ceat Tyres has introduced performance indicator ratings for its ‘FuelSmarrt’ and SecuraDrive tyre range. These grades will be divided into three levels – Rolling Resistance, Wet Grip, and Tyre Noise level. This will enable the customers to make well-informed choices while making their purchase.

The high rating of the first Rolling Resistance grade signifies better fuel efficiency while an upper Wet Grip grade denotes the solid braking capability of the tyres. Lastly, the lower the Tyre Noise grade, the more a customer will experience superior and comfortable driving. The FuelSmarrt range of tyres are available in 12- to 14-inch sizes which are mostly compatible for hatchbacks while the ‘SecuraDrive’ tyres can be had only in 15 inch.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer CEAT Tyres, said ' We take pride in being the country’s first tyre manufacturer to introduce the tyre label rating system for our consumers. Staying true to our tag line, “CEAT, it helps”, CEAT’s goal is to help consumers make smart and well informed choices, which is something that separates CEAT from its peers. Hence, we see this system playing a huge role in empowering the customers to make the right decisions.'