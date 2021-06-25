CarWale
    CEAT SecuraDrive range of tyres launched in India for compact SUVs

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUV’s are available in five sizes

    - The new range of tyres will initially be available at CEAT Shoppes

    CEAT Tyres has introduced a new range of tyres for the compact SUV segment called SecuraDrive SUV. This range of tyres, which are aimed to cater to the compact SUV segment, borrows its name from the SecuraDrive platform, which is a platform for premium hatchbacks and sedans.

    According to CEAT Tyres, the SecuraDrive SUV tyres offer numerous benefits like precise steering control and excellent cornering stability due to a 3D Groove wall technology. The fluidic sipe design on the pattern is said to reduce aquaplaning and provide superior braking. 

    The Ceat SecuraDrive SUV tyres will initially be available exclusively at all CEAT Shoppes and subsequently at dealers in key markets across the country. These tyres will be available in five sizes including 205/60R16, 215/65R16, 215/55R17, 215/60R17, and 235/65R17.

    Commenting on the launch, Amit Tolani, CMO, CEAT Tyres, said, “The compact SUV segment has seen exceptional growth of over 50 per cent in the last five years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent in the next three to four years. We saw the potential and the need to cater to this segment with a specialised tyre range that provides an optimum combination of comfort and performance. We are confident that the SecuraDrive SUV range of tyres will provide the best-in-class riding experience in the segment.”

