Ceat India launches all-women Ceat Shoppes

- The all-women Ceat Shoppe’s are owned, managed, and run by a team of women

- The company plans to introduce 10 all-women Ceat Shoppes in the next few months across India

Ceat Tyres has introduced its first all-women-operated CEAT Shoppe in India. The Shoppe is owned, managed, and run by a team of women which will give them equal opportunity to grow and make a mark in the tyre Industry. The first of such Shoppes has been opened in Bhatinda, North India, and will be followed by the launch of 10 Shoppes in the next few months across India.

The all-women CEAT Shoppes include an woman workforce for all service-related assistance to customers. This also includes manual jobs like wheel changing, balancing, and operating various machinery to service a vehicle. The company will be investing in providing end-to-end training to the women running the Ceat Shoppes.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat, said “Ceat recognizes the value of gender diversity at workplace. We have been offering equal and fair opportunities to women in every field including our manufacturing plants. From shop-floor engineers to leadership roles, Ceat has a diversified female workforce taking up challenging roles and growing in their respective fields. The all-women Ceat Shoppe, is an industry-first initiative that further reiterates our commitment to allow women to grow and make a mark in the tyre industry which is a predominantly male-driven business. The initiative will not only provide financial stability to the women but will inspire many others to join this industry as we plan to expand our footprints across India with many more such outlets in the months to come.”