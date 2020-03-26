Car manufacturers extend free service and warranty packages due to COVID-19 lockdown

- Extension of warranty and free service period due to COVID-19 pandemic

- Extension period ranges between one to three months

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. India being one of the affected countries, the country is currently under a complete lockdown until 14 April. More than 12,000 dealerships remain shut and employees have been asked to work from home until further notice. In view of the current situation, some of the car manufacturers are reportedly offering extended warranty packages and free service period ranging from one month to three months.

Hyundai India recently announced that the company will provide extended support for two months for customers who were not able to avail vehicle warranty/extended warranty/free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities. Additionally, Hyundai Motor is also going to provide 1,000 doorstep advantage bikes/emergency road service cars to ensure assistance to customers.

Luxury car manufacturer, BMW is offering an extension in the standard warranty which is expected to expire between 1 March and 30 April. Additionally, customers who have enrolled for service/repair inclusive packages will also get an extension till 30 April, 2020.

Kia Motors has shut down its dealerships across the country owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the dealerships and the service centres will be shut until further notice, the company has reportedly extended the period for free service by two months.

The country’s popular utility car manufacturer, Tata Motors offers the maximum warranty period and free service period extension till 31 July, 2020. The reports claims that only vehicles whose warranty and free service period is due for expiry between 15 March to 31 May, are eligible for extension till 31 July.

It is believed that more manufacturers in the country will undertake similar measures in the days to come.

Source: TBHP