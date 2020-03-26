Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Car manufacturers extend free service and warranty packages due to COVID-19 lockdown

Car manufacturers extend free service and warranty packages due to COVID-19 lockdown

March 26, 2020, 07:08 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1981 Views
Be the first to comment
Car manufacturers extend free service and warranty packages due to COVID-19 lockdown

- Extension of warranty and free service period due to COVID-19 pandemic

- Extension period ranges between one to three months 

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. India being one of the affected countries, the country is currently under a complete lockdown until 14 April. More than 12,000 dealerships remain shut and employees have been asked to work from home until further notice. In view of the current situation, some of the car manufacturers are reportedly offering extended warranty packages and free service period ranging from one month to three months. 

Hyundai India recently announced that the company will provide extended support for two months for customers who were not able to avail vehicle warranty/extended warranty/free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities. Additionally, Hyundai Motor is also going to provide 1,000 doorstep advantage bikes/emergency road service cars to ensure assistance to customers. 

Luxury car manufacturer, BMW is offering an extension in the standard warranty which is expected to expire between 1 March and 30 April. Additionally, customers who have enrolled for service/repair inclusive packages will also get an extension till 30 April, 2020.

Kia Motors has shut down its dealerships across the country owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the dealerships and the service centres will be shut until further notice, the company has reportedly extended the period for free service by two months. 

The country’s popular utility car manufacturer, Tata Motors offers the maximum warranty period and free service period extension till 31 July, 2020. The reports claims that only vehicles whose warranty and free service period is due for expiry between 15 March to 31 May, are eligible for extension till 31 July. 

It is believed that more manufacturers in the country will undertake similar measures in the days to come.

Source: TBHP

  • Kia
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.48 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.06 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.46 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.53 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.98 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

218 Likes
67749 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

740 Likes
379491 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in