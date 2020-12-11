Camouflaged Tata Harrier spied; is it the petrol model?

- Likely to debut a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

- Expected to launch in early 2021

Tata Motors currently offers its mid-size SUV Harrier only with a diesel option paired to a six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic transmission. What’s missing though is a BS6 compliant petrol motor which is offered by its rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and the Jeep Compass.

It now seems that Tata has been readying a petrol variant of the SUV to make its presence feel stronger in the segment. Surfaced on the internet are the images of a completely disguised Harrier doing test rounds near the company’s manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Based on the pictures, there are no visual updates visible on the exterior of the prototype. It houses the same body panels, familiar looking headlight and taillight units and even the same set of alloy wheels.

However, we can spot an emission testing equipment sticking out from the boot lid of the test mule which hints towards a new engine being tested for the SUV. This could be a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor which might debut with the Harrier. Upon launch, the pricing of the Harrier petrol could undercut its competitors by a significant margin thereby attracting more sales for the Indian automaker.

Tata has picked up a good pace in production and sales in the past few months registering an impressive 108 per cent Y-o-Y growth in passenger vehicle sales last month. Also expected to launch early next year is the three-row full-size SUV Gravitas based on the Harrier followed by a Micro SUV codenamed HBX concept. For reading more details on the upcoming Tata Gravitas you may click here.

