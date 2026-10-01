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    CAFE III Norms Notified: Emphasis on Alternative Fuels

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    CAFE III Norms Notified: Emphasis on Alternative Fuels
    • Emphasis on electrification
    • WLTP cycle now introduced

    The Ministry of Power has notified fresh CAFE III(Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) norms, set to take effect from 1 April, 2027, and bound up to 31 March, 2032. These norms will be applicable for both domestic products and foreign imports.

    The CAFE III norms seek an upward trajectory in overall fuel efficiency. From 3.996 litres/100km in 2027-28, it moves to 3.3273 litres/100km in 2031-32, which is an improvement of 16.7 per cent. A weight-centric approach will also be taken, easing norms for lighter vehicles, and tightening the same for heavy vehicles. Reference weight has been increased from 1,082kg to 1,229kg, an increase of 13.6 per cent that accounts for evolving vehicle tech.

    To transition to “cleaner” fuels, a Carbon Neutrality Factor (CNF) has been introduced as an indexing instrument. EVs, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), Range Extenders (REEV), flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), and strong hybrids will receive super credits in fleet average calculations. A CO2 concession of 1g/km-9g/km will be provided for each fuel-saving technology. To facilitate ease of compliance, carmakers may opt to meet efficiency norms through two-year/three-year compliance blocks, aiding a safeguard of product portfolios through the clean-energy transition.

    Exterior Engine Shot

    As per the 16 July, 2026 draft of these CAFE norms, EVs and REEVs will get a 3x credit multiplier, followed by 2.5x for FFV hybrid/PHEV, and ethanol-based strong hybrids, 1.6x for strong hybrids, and 1.1x for petrol/ethanol FFVs. Efficiency reporting will be done on both MIDC and WLTP cycles. Manufacturers selling under 1,000 units/year are exempt from CAFE III compliance.

    What it Means for the Consumer

    Your vehicle purchase decision could remain unchanged, given that this set of norms is what manufacturers need to comply with. In a bid to push for more efficient powertrains, more small EVs could be added to brand portfolios. More hybrids, PHEVs, and REEVs are likely to be added to different segments. Pure ICE vehicles may witness a slight uptick in prices, although this notification does not propose the same.

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