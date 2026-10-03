BYD's Luxury Arm Denza Confirms India Entry

Denza will sit above BYD's existing India line-up

Expected to debut with two cars for the Indian market

BYD is bringing its luxury sub-brand Denza to India, with the automaker confirming the move through a social media announcement rather than a formal press release. The post carries Denza's blue-and-silver hourglass logo alongside an 'arriving soon' message, and describes the brand's upcoming India push as a 'sophisticated, high-performance EV experience', fairly standard framing for a brand positioning itself well above BYD's existing price points, with every Denza model in India expected to sit north of Rs. 70 to 80 lakh.

Denza isn't a new name globally. It started out in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz, before Mercedes exited entirely in 2024 and handed full ownership to BYD. Since then, the brand has expanded into Southeast Asia, China, Australia, Europe and Latin America, building a portfolio around luxury and performance EVs and plug-in hybrids.

Word on the street is that Denza will launch in India with two models to begin with, though which two from its global range those will be is still unconfirmed. The brand's existing line-up comprises the Z9 GT, Bao 5, Z, and D9, and here's a quick sense of what each one brings to the table.

Denza's Z9GT is a flagship shooting brake and the brand's technology showcase. A tri-motor setup sends a combined 1,156bhp to all four wheels, enough for a 0-100kmh time of 2.7 seconds, paired with a 122.5kWh battery good for 600km of WLTP range. It also supports charging speeds up to 1,500kW and gets party tricks like sideways crab walk movement and a full 360-degree turn on the spot.

Bao 5 is a premium, off-road-focused SUV from BYD's Bao sub-brand, sold under the Denza name in several markets. It runs a plug-in hybrid powertrain and blends off-road capability with a more rugged, adventure-oriented positioning than the rest of the Denza range.

The D9 is a large, seven-seat luxury MPV built to rival the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire. Global-spec versions get a battery-electric powertrain with up to 313bhp and a WLTP range of around 520km, paired with a 2+2+3 cabin layout featuring heated, ventilated and massaging captain's seats, three-zone climate control, and powered thigh extenders.

Beyond this, BYD hasn't detailed a formal launch timeline or dealership rollout plan for Denza in India, so expect more clarity on pricing, model selection and timing in the months ahead.