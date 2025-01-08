BYD Sealion to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo; India launch this year

Fifth BYD model for India

Will become the automaker’s first coupe SUV

Fifth model for India

BYD is getting its fifth model for India, a new Coupe EV SUV called the Sealion 7. It takes many of its design cues from the Seal sports sedan and is expected to be offered in a similar price range. The car will be launched here in the first quarter of CY2025.

Design highlights and feature list

The face is similar to the Seal's, while in profile you can see the low roofline and large wheels. Move over to the back and you can see the large BYD logo, connected tail lamp and sloping roofline with the rear spoiler.

The cabin is standard BYD fare, with a minimalist design and elements like dual digital displays, a centre console with touch-sensitive buttons, and a large four-spoke steering wheel. The feature list includes level-2 ADAS, multi-zone climate control, wireless phone mirroring, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, nine airbags, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, powered front seats, and a split-folding second row for additional boot space.

Powertrain

BYD Sealion 7 will be offered an 82.5kWh battery pack or a 91.3kWh battery pack. The former can be had with FWD or AWD while the larger pack is only available with AWD. The claimed ranges stand at 630km, 600km and 615km respectively.

Expected pricing

It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs.45 lakh to Rs. 55 lakh and will take on EVs like the BYD Seal, Skoda Enyaq and the upcoming Volkswagen ID4.