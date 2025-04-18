CarWale
    BYD Sealion 7 scores 5-star Safety Rating in Toughest Crash Tests

    Sagar Bhanushali

    22,702 Views
    BYD Sealion 7 scores 5-star Safety Rating in Toughest Crash Tests
    • Available in two variants in India
    • Prices start at Rs. 48.9 lakh

    BYD’s Sealion 7 SUV has earned a maximum five-star safety rating in the latest round of tests by the independent body Euro NCAP. The model picked up the top rating with strong performances in all four key areas in Europe’s most stringent safety examination – adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, vulnerable road users protection, and safety assist.

    Euro NCAP’s official report says that the car offered good whiplash protection in a crash, while noting good protection in the side barrier and severe side pole impact evaluation. The Adult Occupant Protection rating stood at 87 per cent.

    The Sealion 7 is sold in multiple countries, including India. Here, the luxury EV is available with an 82.56kWh battery pack. The entry-level Premium variant gets a claimed range of 567km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Performance version is rated to deliver a slightly reduced driving range of 542km at the expense of more performance, generating over 520bhp and 690Nm peak torque.

    In terms of features, both variants come with a 15.6-inch infotainment system, digital instrument panel, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12 speakers, panoramic glass roof, wireless charger, Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, and a driver fatigue monitoring system. Furthermore, the BYD Sealion 7 also comes equipped with 11 airbags for both variants. Rivals for the Sealion 7 include the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, and the BMW iX1 LWB.

    BYD Sealion 7 Image
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
