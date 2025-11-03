CarWale
    BYD Sealion 7 Real-world Range Tested

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BYD Sealion 7 Real-world Range Tested
    • Claimed range of up to 542km on a single charge
    • Offered only with an 82.56kWh battery pack

    BYD India introduced the Sealion 7 earlier this year, and the model is currently priced from Rs. 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants, namely Premium and Performance, across four colours, including Atlantis Gray, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Gray.

    BYD Sealion 7 Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Sealion 7 is an 82.56kWh battery pack, available in RWD and AWD configurations. The former gets a single motor on the rear axle, producing 308bhp and 380Nm, with a claimed range of 567km on a single charge. Similarly, the AWD version, which develops 523bhp and 690Nm, is claimed to return a range of 542km on a single charge.

    We tested the top-spec Performance variant of the BYD Sealion 7, which is offered exclusively with the AWD setup. As per the CarWale protocols, the AC temperature was set to 22 degrees, while the fan speed was set to 3. The drive mode and regen levels were set to default and standard, respectively.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    With all these factors considered, the BYD Sealion 7 returned a range of 369km until the battery completely died out. This resulted in a real-world accuracy of 68 per cent of the brand’s 542km claim.

    BYD Sealion 7 Image
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
