CarWale
    AD

    BYD Sealion 7 Prices in India to be Hiked From Next Year

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    28,671 Views
    BYD Sealion 7 Prices in India to be Hiked From Next Year
    • Currently priced from Rs. 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available in two variants

    BYD introduced the Sealion 7 EV in the country earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs. 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Chinese automaker has now announced a price hike for the model, set to take effect in January 2026.

    Exterior Left Side View

    Notably, BYD has not revealed the quantum of the price hike, and unlike most OEMs, has confirmed a price revision for a single model, as opposed to the entire range of cars on sale in India. Additionally, customers who book the BYD Sealion 7 before the arrival of the new year will have to pay the current prices, and not the hiked prices.

    BYD Sealion 7 Left Side View

    Since its introduction in February 2025, BYD has sold more than 2,000 units of the Sealion 7. The model is available in two variants, namely Premium and Performance, priced at Rs. 48.90 lakh and Rs. 54.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. We have driven the car and tested it for the real-world range, too, details of which you can find on our website.

    BYD Sealion 7 Image
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Scores Five-star Rating in BNCAP Crash Test
     Next 
    Vinfast Limo Green Confirmed for India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    27th Nov
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Nov
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Launching Soon
    Dec 2025
    Mini Cooper S Convertible

    Rs. 45.00 - 48.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Seltos
    Kia New Seltos

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Hector Facelift
    MG Hector Facelift

    Rs. 14.20 - 22.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Dec 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron

    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Rs. 36.37 - 46.36 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Atto 3
    BYD Atto 3
    Rs. 24.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    BYD Sealion 7 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    PuneRs. 52.00 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 51.80 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 51.82 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 51.80 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 51.75 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD Sealion 7 Prices in India to be Hiked From Next Year