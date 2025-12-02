BYD Sealion 7 Prices in India to be Hiked From Next Year

Currently priced from Rs. 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available in two variants

BYD introduced the Sealion 7 EV in the country earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs. 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Chinese automaker has now announced a price hike for the model, set to take effect in January 2026.

Notably, BYD has not revealed the quantum of the price hike, and unlike most OEMs, has confirmed a price revision for a single model, as opposed to the entire range of cars on sale in India. Additionally, customers who book the BYD Sealion 7 before the arrival of the new year will have to pay the current prices, and not the hiked prices.

Since its introduction in February 2025, BYD has sold more than 2,000 units of the Sealion 7. The model is available in two variants, namely Premium and Performance, priced at Rs. 48.90 lakh and Rs. 54.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. We have driven the car and tested it for the real-world range, too, details of which you can find on our website.