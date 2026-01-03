CarWale
    BYD Sealion 7 Premium Variant Prices Hiked by Rs. 50,000

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    28,391 Views
    BYD Sealion 7 Premium Variant Prices Hiked by Rs. 50,000
    • Prices of Performance trim remain unchanged
    • Bookings made before 31 December to be honoured at existing prices

    BYD India has announced a price revision for the Sealion 7 electric SUV, effective 1 January, 2026. As part of this update, the Premium variant of the Sealion 7 will become costlier by Rs. 50,000, while the Performance variant will continue to be offered at its current price.

    BYD Sealion 7 Dashboard

    With the revision in place, the ex-showroom price of the Premium trim now stands at Rs. 49.40 lakh, up from Rs. 48.90 lakh earlier. The price Performance variant, meanwhile, remains unchanged at Rs. 54.90 lakh, ex-showroom. BYD has confirmed that all bookings made on or before 31 December, 2025 will be honoured at the prevailing prices.

    The Sealion 7 sources its power from a 82.56kWh Blade battery pack. The Performance variant produces 523bhp and 690Nm, enabling a 0 to 100kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds, while the Premium trim delivers 308bhp and 380Nm, with a claimed acceleration time of 6.7 seconds. Both variants carry a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and offer a certified driving range of up to 567km.

    BYD Sealion 7 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Since its launch, the Sealion 7 has crossed 2,300 units in cumulative sales in India. The model is currently retailed through BYD India’s network of 47 showrooms spread across 40 cities nationwide.

    BYD Sealion 7 Image
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 49.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 15.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Gravite
    Launching Soon
    Jan 2026
    Nissan Gravite

    Rs. 6.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jan 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 12.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jan 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast Limo Green
    Vinfast Limo Green

    Rs. 19.90 - 23.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
