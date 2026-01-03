BYD Sealion 7 Premium Variant Prices Hiked by Rs. 50,000

Prices of Performance trim remain unchanged

Bookings made before 31 December to be honoured at existing prices

BYD India has announced a price revision for the Sealion 7 electric SUV, effective 1 January, 2026. As part of this update, the Premium variant of the Sealion 7 will become costlier by Rs. 50,000, while the Performance variant will continue to be offered at its current price.

With the revision in place, the ex-showroom price of the Premium trim now stands at Rs. 49.40 lakh, up from Rs. 48.90 lakh earlier. The price Performance variant, meanwhile, remains unchanged at Rs. 54.90 lakh, ex-showroom. BYD has confirmed that all bookings made on or before 31 December, 2025 will be honoured at the prevailing prices.

The Sealion 7 sources its power from a 82.56kWh Blade battery pack. The Performance variant produces 523bhp and 690Nm, enabling a 0 to 100kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds, while the Premium trim delivers 308bhp and 380Nm, with a claimed acceleration time of 6.7 seconds. Both variants carry a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and offer a certified driving range of up to 567km.

Since its launch, the Sealion 7 has crossed 2,300 units in cumulative sales in India. The model is currently retailed through BYD India’s network of 47 showrooms spread across 40 cities nationwide.