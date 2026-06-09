BYD Seal U Introduced in India with Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain

To be launched in India by 2026-end

Boasts combined range of over 1,200km including 70km of EV-only mode

BYD India has unveiled the Seal U DM-i, marking a significant departure from the brand's fully electric portfolio in the country. This is BYD's first plug-in hybrid offering for India, and it brings with it a powertrain technology that has largely been the preserve of luxury and performance cars in this market. The launch is slated before the end of 2026.

The Seal U DM-i's plug-in hybrid system is worth understanding in some detail because it works differently from a conventional hybrid. The setup comprises a 1.5-litre turbocharged hybrid petrol engine, BYD's 18.3 kWh Blade battery pack, and two electric motors of which one functioning as a generator and the other as the traction motor that drives the wheels. The battery can be charged externally, bringing it closer in concept to a conventional EV for daily use.

BYD claims a combined range of over 1,200 km across petrol and electric power, with the battery and traction motor enabling up to 70km of pure EV driving on a full charge. In practice, the system operates across different modes that are selected automatically based on driving conditions. At city speeds or in slow-moving traffic, the car defaults to pure EV mode, drawing solely from the battery.

In what BYD calls Series mode, the petrol engine does not drive the wheels directly but instead acts as a generator, producing electricity that feeds the traction motor. And when maximum performance is needed, the petrol engine takes direct control of driving the wheels while simultaneously charging the battery.

On dimensions, the Seal U is a proper mid-size SUV measuring 4.7 metres in length with a 2,765mm wheelbase accommodating five occupants. India-specific features are yet to be confirmed, but the global specification gives a strong indication of what to expect. The interior is anchored by a centre-mounted rotatable infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The feature list also includes a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, Level 2 ADAS, and V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) support, which allows the car to supply power to external devices directly from its battery.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of the Seal U DM-i's arrival in India is its positioning. Plug-in hybrid technology has largely been restricted to luxury and performance vehicles priced well above Rs. 1.50 crore making it inaccessible to the mainstream buyer. The Seal U, when it launches, is expected to bring this technology to a significantly more accessible price point and introduce a genuinely new ownership proposition for Indian buyers who are not yet ready to go fully electric yet.