BYD might showcase Seal at Auto Expo 2023

Chinese automaker, BYD, is expected to showcase the BYD Seal sedan for the first time in India at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The model rivals the Tesla Model 3 in the international market.

The sedan measures 4,800mm long, 1,875mm wide, 1,460mm tall, and the wheelbase stands at 2,920mm. In terms of design, the Seal adapts its design from the Ocean X concept and follows BYD’s ‘ocean aesthetics’ design language. The four-door EV sedan features a coupe-like roofline, sleek headlamps, a glass roof, and a full-width LED light bar at the rear.

Inside, the Seal comes equipped with a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display in the centre console, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. It also gets features like wireless charging, a heated windscreen, interconnected air-con vents, and blue-themed upholstery.

The Seal is offered in two battery pack options including a 61.4kWh unit offering a 550km of range and an 82.5kWh pack with a claimed range of 700km. The smaller battery pack comes with a charging capacity of up to 110kWH and the larger one can take up even more at 150kWH.