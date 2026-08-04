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    BYD Linghui E7 Patented in India

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    BYD Linghui E7 Patented in India
    • Gen-2 Blade battery with 1.5MW charging
    • Sub-Rs. 25 lakh offering

    After the E6, Atto 3, Seal, Sealion 7, upcoming Seal U DM-i, and the eMAX 7, it looks like the Linghui E7 sedan will make its way in India. The same model has now been patented. Much of the change is in the mechanical components, where the sedan will pack in a Blade Gen-2 battery.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Spanning 4,780mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,500mm high, the BYD Linghui E7 is a mid-size sedan. Externally, it sports 17-inch tyres, blacked-out aluminium alloys, full-LED setup, closed-off grille, and large air intakes. Internally, it sports a panoramic glasshouse, large infotainment and instrument clusters, blacked-out interiors, 360° camera, column-mounted drive selector, and rear AC vents.

    The BYD Linghui E7 does not go for a punchy performance output. It is front-wheel-driven, with an output of 134bhp/180Nm. This is paired with battery packs of 48kWh and 57.6kWh capacity, delivering CLTC-claimed ranges of 450km and 550km, respectively. However, the larger unit is a Gen-2 Blade battery with flash charging support. This means that this battery can charge from 10-97 per cent in nine minutes using a 1,500kW DC fast charger. BYD has stated that this charging capacity will not harm the battery. AC charging speed stands at 7kW. Expect a price of under Rs. 25 lakh in India.

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