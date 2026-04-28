BYD Leopard 8 patented in India

PHEV with V2V and V2L

Boxy silhouette

We've seen several PHEV (plug-in hybrid EV) patents, and even sightings in India from the Chinese carmaker, Chery automobile. It looks like BYD is also readying a PHEV defensive for India. Called the Leopard 8, it is sold under the carmaker’s sub-brand, Fang Cheng Bao. The same has been patented in India, bringing firepower to the rugged, boxy SUV segment.

So far, we have seen two brands spearheading PHEV patents - Chery Automobile with offerings like the Jetour T2 and the Jaecoo J7 SHS, as well as Rox Motors with the Rox Adamas, and these are positioned as go-anywhere, rugged SUVs that can also cover more than 1,000km on a single tank (and charge).

The BYD Fang Cheng Bao Leopard 8 spans 5.2m long, 1.95m wide, and 1.09m high. Built on top of the DMO+ Electric Drive off-road pioneering platform, it is a five-seater, and has a 91-litre fuel tank. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that churns out 241bhp/380Nm. This is paired with a dual-motor electric powertrain that has a 268bhp/360Nm front motor, as well as a 402bhp/400Nm rear motor - all aided by a 36kWh BYD Blade LFP battery pack (120kW DC fast charging). This setup results in a total powertrain output of 737bhp/760Nm, and a combined driving range of about 1,200km. Note that power figures from ICE and EV powertrains cannot be added. The final output depends on how the combined powertrain is tuned. The SUV’s off-road credentials are enhanced by two electronic differential locks.

Not only does the BYD Leopard 8 pack in some serious mechanicals, but it also gets features like V2V and V2L reverse charging, 275/55 R20/R21 tyres, multi-spoke alloys, roof rack, multiple interior color options, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 17.3-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity with Huawei HiCar (China), 12.3-inch passenger entertainment screen, HUD, screen behind the front seats, night vision system, 18-speaker Devialet audio, powered front row with memory, massage, lumbar support, and heating and ventilation. Safety features include 14 airbags, 360° camera, ADAS (Huawei ADS 3.0 in China), LiDAR, dashcam, and a high-speed tyre blowout assist.