BYD India Cars to get Costlier from May 2026

Prices to increase by up to three per cent

Likely hike of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh depending on model

BYD India has announced a price hike across its entire model range, effective from May 2026. The carmaker has confirmed that prices will be revised by up to three per cent, although the exact increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

It is worth noting that the Sealion 7 had already received a price hike of Rs. 50,000 in January 2026. It remains unclear whether the upcoming revision will apply additionally to this model or be limited to the rest of the lineup.

Currently, BYD’s India portfolio includes the Atto 3, eMax 7, Seal, and the Sealion 7. Based on the announced increase, prices are expected to rise by approximately Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh, depending on the variant.

Below are the current variant-wise model prices of all BYD cars.

Sealion 7 Atto 3 Seal eMAX 7 Dynamic NA Rs. 24.99 lakh Rs. 41 lakh NA Premium Rs. 49.40 lakh (RWD) Rs. 25.89 lakh Rs. 45.70 lakh Rs. 26.90 lakh (6-seater) Rs. 27.50 lakh (7-seater) Superior NA Rs. 33.99 lakh NA Rs. 29.30 lakh (6-seater) Rs. 29.90 lakh (7-seater) Performance Rs. 54.90 lakh (AWD) NA Rs. 53.15 lakh NA Anniversary Edition Rs. 54.90 lakh (AWD) NA NA NA

The price revision is primarily attributed to rising global logistical challenges. The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have led to increased shipping costs and disruptions in supply chains, impacting the cost of importing vehicles and components into India.