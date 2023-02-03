BYD inaugurates its second passenger car showroom in Kerala

- Managed by EVM Southcoast

- Aims to have 53 showrooms by the end of 2023

The world’s leading new-energy vehicle manufacturer, BYD, inaugurated its second passenger car showroom in Calicut today. The showroom is located near Kozhikode’s mini bypass road, opposite to Malabar Institute of Medical Science, Calicut.

The state-of-the-art showroom is spread across 3,600 square feet and has well-trained technicians, service equipments, service bays, and a customer lounge. The showroom is run and managed by EVM Southcoast.

The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Thejus Xavier, Director of EVM Southcoast, and Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India, EVM Southcoast and its customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India,said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our second passenger car dealership in Calicut with EVM Southcoast, which will help us reach wider target audience in Kerala. We are currently expanding our dealership network across the nation and are happy to get closer to our customers to together drive sustainability.”

The automaker aims to expand to at least 53+ showrooms by the end of 2023.