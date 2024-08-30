BYD e6 facelift teased for the Indian market

Could get a panoramic sunroof among other updates

Powered by a 71.8kWh battery pack with a single electric motor and a range of 530km

Chinese automobile brand BYD updated the e6 MPV earlier this year, and the model has now been officially teased for the Indian market. It gets a revised design and a plethora of new features, apart from a minor tweak to the powertrain.

Known as the M6 in global markets, it has nothing to do with a similar three-lettered brand that also has an identical nomenclature. On the cosmetic front, the new e6 facelift features new LED headlamps and DRLs, fresh front and rear bumpers, new grille with a satin finish, and a brand-new set of alloy wheels. Also up for offer is a wider set of taillights with updated LED signatures.

Step inside the 2024 BYD e6 and you will be greeted by a larger 12.8-inch floating touchscreen unit that replaces the 10.2-inch unit in the outgoing car. Elsewhere, the changes arrive in the form of a new steering wheel, new gear selector dial, and dual wireless mobile chargers. Notably, the international-spec car also receives a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, powered tailgate, and automatic climate control, although it remains to be seen if these will be offered in the Indian version.

Powering the facelifted BYD e6, also known as the M6, are 55.4kWh and 71.8kWh battery packs paired with a single electric motor. We are likely to get the latter, which is a minor update from the 71.7kWh unit in the current offering. It is to be noted that the power output of 94bhp and 180Nm has gone up to 204bhp and 310Nm. Simultaneously, the range has also increased from 500km to 530km on a single full charge.