CarWale
    AD

    BYD e6 facelift teased for the Indian market

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,093 Views
    BYD e6 facelift teased for the Indian market
    • Could get a panoramic sunroof among other updates
    • Powered by a 71.8kWh battery pack with a single electric motor and a range of 530km

    Chinese automobile brand BYD updated the e6 MPV earlier this year, and the model has now been officially teased for the Indian market. It gets a revised design and a plethora of new features, apart from a minor tweak to the powertrain.

    BYD e6 Left Front Three Quarter

    Known as the M6 in global markets, it has nothing to do with a similar three-lettered brand that also has an identical nomenclature. On the cosmetic front, the new e6 facelift features new LED headlamps and DRLs, fresh front and rear bumpers, new grille with a satin finish, and a brand-new set of alloy wheels. Also up for offer is a wider set of taillights with updated LED signatures.

    BYD e6 Front View

    Step inside the 2024 BYD e6 and you will be greeted by a larger 12.8-inch floating touchscreen unit that replaces the 10.2-inch unit in the outgoing car. Elsewhere, the changes arrive in the form of a new steering wheel, new gear selector dial, and dual wireless mobile chargers. Notably, the international-spec car also receives a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, powered tailgate, and automatic climate control, although it remains to be seen if these will be offered in the Indian version.

    BYD e6 Dashboard

    Powering the facelifted BYD e6, also known as the M6, are 55.4kWh and 71.8kWh battery packs paired with a single electric motor. We are likely to get the latter, which is a minor update from the 71.7kWh unit in the current offering. It is to be noted that the power output of 94bhp and 180Nm has gone up to 204bhp and 310Nm. Simultaneously, the range has also increased from 500km to 530km on a single full charge.

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift) Image
    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Curvv ICE upcoming launch: What to expect
     Next 
    Scoop! Kia Seltos and Sonet to get more affordable GT line variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift) Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th SEP
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st AUG
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th AUG
    Audi Q8
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.17 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Sep 2024
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Rs. 1.75 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    16th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New EV9
    Kia New EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Carnival
    Kia New Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Atto 3
    BYD Atto 3
    Rs. 24.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD e6
    BYD e6
    Rs. 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD e6 facelift teased for the Indian market