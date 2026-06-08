BYD DM-i Plugin Hybrid Technology To Be Showcased in India Tomorrow

Expected to be launched with the Sealion 6 later this year

Multi-powertrain is the new byword in premium segments

New chapter

BYD will open a new chapter in its Indian history tomorrow when it showcases its DM-i plug-in hybrid technology. This will be BYD's first entry into the hybrid segment and is expected to hit the road later this year in the Sealion 6 SUV.

DM-i in brief

The DM-I (dual mode intelligent plugin) is BYD’s approach to the hybrid game, where the electric motor is the primary driver, and the petrol engine acts like a generator at low speeds if the battery runs low. At highway speeds, the petrol engine connects directly to the wheels, offering what the automaker claims is maximum efficiency in driving while also charging batteries. Of course, since it is a plugin in a hybrid, the battery can be connected to a fast charger for an independent recharge. In the simplest of terms, the petrol engine plays the role of a range extender. The full benefits of the system and how it will be implemented will be revealed tomorrow.

Betting big

BYD has been a minor player in the EV race, but the fact that it’s bringing in a system of this nature to India means it serious about the Indian market and is here for the long game. BYD joins a long list of players across price brackets, all betting big on hybrid tech in one form or another for India. This list includes Kia, Hyundai, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki.