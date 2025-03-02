BYD Atto 3 Facelift: Top 3 Features to Expect

Gets cosmetic changes

Boasts new tech

BYD recently unveiled the refreshed version of the Atto 3 globally. The electric SUV gets styling updates and enhanced features, which we think will also make it to the model available in our country. Here are the top three features.

1. Cosmetic Enhancements

The 2025 edition of the Atto 3 borrows styling cues from its smaller sibling, the Atto 2. The upgrades to the EV include a redesigned bumper with a trapezoidal air dam, full-width LED taillights, and a new roof spoiler. Now, the car rides on dual-tone aero-optimised alloy wheels.

2. New Tech

The Atto 3 facelift is equipped with BYD's 'God's Eye C' driving assistance system. It is also known as the DiPilot 100 system and features a tri-camera block under the windshield.

3. Enhanced ADAS

Apart from the three-camera module, the ADAS is further enhanced with five long-range cameras, four surround-view cameras, 29 sensors, 12 ultrasonic radars, and five mm-wave radars.

Powertrain

The BYD Atto 3 facelift remains mechanically unchanged. So even in India, we can expect the same powertrain. Currently, the EV is available with two LFP battery options, including a 49.9kWh pack offering 345km of range, and a 60.5kWh battery pack with a maximum range of 420km.