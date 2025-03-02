CarWale
    AD

    BYD Atto 3 Facelift: Top 3 Features to Expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    26,068 Views
    BYD Atto 3 Facelift: Top 3 Features to Expect
    • Gets cosmetic changes
    • Boasts new tech

    BYD recently unveiled the refreshed version of the Atto 3 globally. The electric SUV gets styling updates and enhanced features, which we think will also make it to the model available in our country. Here are the top three features.

    BYD Atto 3 Left Side View

    1. Cosmetic Enhancements

    The 2025 edition of the Atto 3 borrows styling cues from its smaller sibling, the Atto 2. The upgrades to the EV include a redesigned bumper with a trapezoidal air dam, full-width LED taillights, and a new roof spoiler. Now, the car rides on dual-tone aero-optimised alloy wheels.

    2. New Tech

    The Atto 3 facelift is equipped with BYD's 'God's Eye C' driving assistance system. It is also known as the DiPilot 100 system and features a tri-camera block under the windshield.

    3. Enhanced ADAS

    Apart from the three-camera module, the ADAS is further enhanced with five long-range cameras, four surround-view cameras, 29 sensors, 12 ultrasonic radars, and five mm-wave radars.

    Powertrain

    The BYD Atto 3 facelift remains mechanically unchanged. So even in India, we can expect the same powertrain. Currently, the EV is available with two LFP battery options, including a 49.9kWh pack offering 345km of range, and a 60.5kWh battery pack with a maximum range of 420km.

    BYD Atto 3 Rear View
    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    Rs. 24.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Gets 6 Airbags as Standard
     Next 
    MG Comet Blackstorm Edition: Top 5 Features

    Related News

    BYD updates Atto 3 EV with new features

    BYD updates Atto 3 EV with new features

    By Sagar Bhanushali

    23 Feb 2025

    BYD Atto 2 electric SUV revealed

    BYD Atto 2 electric SUV revealed

    By Sagar Bhanushali

    14 Jan 2025

    2024 BYD Atto 3: What's new?

    2024 BYD Atto 3: What's new?

    By Ninad Ambre

    15 Jul 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BYD Atto 3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BYD Sealion 7 Review: Range, Features, and Driving Experience
    youtube-icon
    BYD Sealion 7 Review: Range, Features, and Driving Experience
    By CarWale Team24 Feb 2025
    5885 Views
    53 Likes
    BYD Sealion | Full Walkaround Review | Auto Expo 2025
    youtube-icon
    BYD Sealion | Full Walkaround Review | Auto Expo 2025
    By CarWale Team20 Jan 2025
    5761 Views
    35 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Mar
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Feb
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Atto 3
    BYD Atto 3
    Rs. 24.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    BYD Atto 3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 26.43 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 26.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 26.46 Lakh
    PuneRs. 26.43 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 26.42 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 27.85 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 26.44 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 26.42 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 26.40 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BYD Sealion 7 Review: Range, Features, and Driving Experience
    youtube-icon
    BYD Sealion 7 Review: Range, Features, and Driving Experience
    By CarWale Team24 Feb 2025
    5885 Views
    53 Likes
    BYD Sealion | Full Walkaround Review | Auto Expo 2025
    youtube-icon
    BYD Sealion | Full Walkaround Review | Auto Expo 2025
    By CarWale Team20 Jan 2025
    5761 Views
    35 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD Atto 3 Facelift: Top 3 Features to Expect