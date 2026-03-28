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    BYD Atto 1 launched at 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    BYD Atto 1 launched at 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show
    • Could launch in India to rival the Tata Punch EV
    • Gets a powered tailgate, as well as a superior Blade battery

    Chinese carmaker, BYD, launched the Atto 1 electric hatchback at a starting price of 4,29,900 Thai Baht (Rs. 12.29 lakh), with the top-spec model (Premium) commanding a price of BHT 4,59,900 (Rs. 13.15 lakh).

    Externally, the BYD Atto 1 gets a closed grille, air vents, retro-style door handles, 16-inch alloys, charging flap on the right front quarter panel, connected tail light, shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler. Internally, it gets a seven-inch instrument cluster, 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity, NFC key, tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering, six-way powered driver seat, wireless charging, all four disc brakes, and a rear-view camera with three radars.

    BYD Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the BYD Atto 1 (top-spec) is powered by a 38.88kWh Blade LFP battery pack paired with a 74bhp/135Nm motor. NEDC-claimed range goes up to 380km. Additionally, there’s support for 40kW DC fast charging, as well as 2.2kW V2L reverse charging. Safety features include ABS with EBD, traction control, six airbags, hill-start assist, and an electric tailgate.

    Will it come to India?

    Given its price point and RHD market launches (it is also sold in Australia), India could likely be a target market for the Atto 1. If it goes official here, it immediately competes with the 2026 Tata Punch EV, which is more feature-loaded, that too at a lower price point (Rs. 12.69 lakh, ex-sh). It is also a more powerful car, churning out 127.3bhp/154Nm via a 40kWh prismatic cell LFP battery pack that also supports 65kW DC fast charging. The only points of leverage that BYD has, are the superior blade battery tech, and a powered tailgate. It will be interesting to see if BYD makes any India-specific changes, if it decides to bring the Atto 1 here.

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