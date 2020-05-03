Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Buyers in luxury car space willing to book online after thorough research: CarWale survey

Buyers in luxury car space willing to book online after thorough research: CarWale survey

May 03, 2020, 04:11 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
79 Views
Write a comment
Buyers in luxury car space willing to book online after thorough research: CarWale survey

In the current digital era, India has more than a billion internet subscribers. Considering now that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has slowed down business across sectors, is online booking a good option to revive car sales? We at CarWale conducted a survey to study the luxury car buyer's affinity towards online car bookings. The survey findings are based on 2,431 respondents from metro (53 per cent) and non-metro (47 per cent) regions.

Based on the feedbacks received for the luxury car space, 16 per cent of the total buyers are willing to book a car online. Meanwhile, 84 per cent have replied in the negative, 42 per cent of which agree that a digital tour of the car might help them make a purchase decision, while 58 per cent have insisted on a test drive along with the virtual tour. The survey further revealed that 36 per cent will not book a car online, citing trust and security issues as the main reason. Some of the other reasons stated were, need for a test drive (33 per cent), preferred cheque/cash payment (27 per cent) and complexity of online payments (four per cent).

Among those who are willing to book a car online, 63 per cent are ready to do so without a test drive. A majority (59 per cent) of them will book a car online if they have ready researched about the car of their choice, while 22 per cent will follow the recommendations by a trusted family member or a friend. The remaining 19 per cent will book the car directly as they have either already seen or driven the vehicle. 

Although today only a small number of buyers in the luxury car space will book a car, a strong majority of those booking the car online, will do so without a test drive as many among these have already researched about their choice over the internet. Based on a strong percentage of buyers who book online after researching on their own, the online bookings are likely to be the future of car bookings. 

We had recently conducted a similar survey for regular car segment. To learn more click here

  • Honda
  • City
  • Honda city
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Honda City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.5 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.01 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 12.34 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

The all-new Honda CRV is now being offered in b ...

161 Likes
23850 Views

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

Honda has updated the Amaze for 2018 and the re ...

111 Likes
69723 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in