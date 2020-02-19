Please Tell Us Your City

BS6-compliant Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire launched in India

February 19, 2020, 03:33 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6-compliant Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire launched in India

- BS6 Ford Figo and Freestyle prices start at Rs 5.39 lakhs and Rs 5.89 lakhs respectively

- BS6 Aspire launched with a price tag starting at Rs 5.99 lakhs

Ford India has introduced a range of BS6 emission compliant products, including models such as the Figo, Freestyle and the Aspire. The company has also introduced the BS6-compliant Aspire diesel for fleet owners, with prices starting at Rs 7.07 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire lineup will now be offered with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kms. Also on offer will be FordPass connectivity. This cloud-connected device will communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPass smartphone application. It will be available as a standard feature across all BS6 compliant vehicles from the brand.

The FordPass connectivity will be able to perform several vehicle operations including locking or unlocking a vehicle, fuel levels, distance to empty and locating the vehicle remotely, via the app. Existing Ford owners too will be able to use FordPass app to locate dealers, find directions and access service history.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India, said, “We have been working relentlessly to make our products surprisingly affordable, both at the point of sale and service. Thanks to increased localization and alignment of features, we have been able to keep the prices virtually unchanged, thereby passing on the benefits to consumers directly.”

Ford Figo Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.47 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.59 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.02 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 7.41 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.39 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.99 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 7.13 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.03 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.96 Lakhs onwards

