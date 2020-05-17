BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched: Why should you buy?

Toyota has launched the BS6 compliant version of its premium sedan, the Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 37.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Toyota Camry Hybrid is available in a single variant and seven colour options, which includes platinum white pearl, silver metallic, attitude black, burning black, red mica, phantom brown and graphite metallic. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the Toyota Camry hybrid.

What’s good?

The luxury sedan gets three-zone air conditioning, adjustable rear seat with touch controls on armrest and front power seats. Additionally, the feature list includes eight-inch touchscreen system with navigation, head-up display and more. The hybrid electric engine claims to deliver better fuel efficiency figures. In terms of safety, it gets nine SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, brake hold function, impact sensing fuel cut-off and more.

What’s not so good?

The vehicle does not get any considerable feature update over the BS4 version. However, with no real price difference over the BS6 update, we are not really complaining!

Specification

Petrol

2.5-litre four cylinder with Permanent Magnet Synchronous Electric Motor

Combined power output – 215bhp and 221Nm

CVT with paddle shift

Did you know?

The Toyota Camry Hybrid offers three driving modes like Sport, Eco and Normal, to suit individual driving preference.