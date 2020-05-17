Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched: Why should you buy?

BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched: Why should you buy?

May 17, 2020, 08:22 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1729 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched: Why should you buy?

Toyota has launched the BS6 compliant version of its premium sedan, the Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 37.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Toyota Camry Hybrid is available in a single variant and seven colour options, which includes platinum white pearl, silver metallic, attitude black, burning black, red mica, phantom brown and graphite metallic. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the Toyota Camry hybrid. 

What’s good?

The luxury sedan gets three-zone air conditioning, adjustable rear seat with touch controls on armrest and front power seats. Additionally, the feature list includes eight-inch touchscreen system with navigation, head-up display and more. The hybrid electric engine claims to deliver better fuel efficiency figures. In terms of safety, it gets nine SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, brake hold function, impact sensing fuel cut-off and more. 

What’s not so good?

The vehicle does not get any considerable feature update over the BS4 version. However, with no real price difference over the BS6 update, we are not really complaining!

Specification

Petrol 

2.5-litre four cylinder with Permanent Magnet Synchronous Electric Motor

Combined power output – 215bhp and 221Nm 

CVT with paddle shift

Did you know?

The Toyota Camry Hybrid offers three driving modes like Sport, Eco and Normal, to suit individual driving preference.

  • Toyota
  • Camry
  • Toyota Camry
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Camry Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 45.21 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 47.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 44.12 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 45.21 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 45.59 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 42.27 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 45.97 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 42.37 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 42.94 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1615 Likes
172486 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3556 Likes
331234 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in