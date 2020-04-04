Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Maruti Suzuki CelerioX prices start at Rs 4.90 lakh

April 04, 2020, 02:07 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
639 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Maruti Suzuki CelerioX prices start at Rs 4.90 lakh

- BS6 Maruti Suzuki CelerioX is available in eight variants

- The model is powered by the same 67bhp 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has updated the CelerioX to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The model, which is offered in eight variants, is introduced with prices starting at Rs 4.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The BS6 Maruti Suzuki CelerioX is powered by the same 1.0-litre, three cylinder K10B petrol engine that continues to produce 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AGS unit.

The BS6 CelerioX from Maruti Suzuki will be offered in eight variants including VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, VXI AGS, VXI (O) AGS, ZXI (O), ZXI AGS and ZXI (O) AGS. The model is offered in five colours such as Paprika Orange, Torque Blue, Caffeine Brown, Arctic White and Glistening Grey.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 Maruti Suzuki CelerioX:

BS6 CelerioX VXI: Rs 4.90 lakh

BS6 CelerioX VXI (O): Rs 4.96 lakh

BS6 CelerioX ZXI: Rs 5.14 lakh      

BS6 CelerioX VXI AGS: Rs 5.33 lakh 

BS6 CelerioX VXI (O) AGS: Rs 5.39 lakh

BS6 CelerioX ZXI (O): Rs 5.55 lakh

BS6 CelerioX ZXI AGS: Rs 5.57 lakh

BS6 CelerioX ZXI (O) AGS: Rs 5.67 lakh

